Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,510 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $12,784,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 25th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/starbucks-co-sbux-shares-bought-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.