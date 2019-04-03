Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 165.17 ($2.16).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

SGC traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 160.20 ($2.09). The company had a trading volume of 1,541,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. The company has a market cap of $915.35 million and a PE ratio of -23.22. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 124.30 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.82.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

