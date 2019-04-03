St. Joe (JOE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of St. Joe have outperformed its industry, over the past three months. The company and HomeCorp have announced a joint venture to develop, manage and lease apartments in Watersound, FL. This marks the second joint venture between the companies. The move comes as part of St. Joe’s effort to expand its portfolio of income-producing properties and capitalize on the healthy market demand in Northwest Florida. Notably, St. Joe’s strategies to enhance its portfolio of income-producing properties and focus on recurring operating income opportunities will likely create a long-term value for its shareholders. Further, the company’s emphasis on cost discipline is likely to support its bottom-line performance. Nonetheless, inconsistent revenue performance in a number of segments and regional business concentration are its concerns.”

Shares of JOE opened at $16.59 on Monday. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.71 million, a PE ratio of 97.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $6,506,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,168,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 460,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 292,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,660,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,091,000 after acquiring an additional 248,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,091,000 after acquiring an additional 248,832 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

