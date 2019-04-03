Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tactile Systems Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 611.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 580.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.25.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Maggie Thompson sold 18,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $958,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $178,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,885,107 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

