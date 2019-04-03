Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 11,885 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Nanometrics worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NANO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $532,306.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $860,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,270 shares of company stock worth $1,408,827. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NANO opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Nanometrics Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

