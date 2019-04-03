Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,155 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Square by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Square by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Square to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Square to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.98.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $7,648,288.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,712,104.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,256,126 shares of company stock worth $91,618,604 over the last ninety days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,780.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

