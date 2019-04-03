Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 (SSIF)

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Sqn Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 91.99 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20).
About Sqn Secured Income Fund
Further Reading: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sqn Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.