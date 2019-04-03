Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.58 (SSIF)

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sqn Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 91.99 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20).

About Sqn Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

