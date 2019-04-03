SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) Holdings Lessened by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 0.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

XAR traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.29. 4,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,941. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1585 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

