Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAK. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $352,187.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE:OAK opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.20 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.12%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

