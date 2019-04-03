Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 30,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $2,785,592.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 931 shares in the company, valued at $87,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,406 shares of company stock worth $4,132,062. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

PNW opened at $94.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $97.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.26 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

