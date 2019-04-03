Sonos (SONO) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Giannetto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,105,857 shares of company stock valued at $23,265,799. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 61,229 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,360,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sonos by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.