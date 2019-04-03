Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Sony (SNE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Sony (NYSE:SNE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a coverage optimism score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Sony’s score:

SNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.62 to $44.04 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sony has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. Sony had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $2,401.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,676.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $234.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

