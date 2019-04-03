Solaris Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1,670.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00014781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Kucoin, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001218 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000250 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000625 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,662,455 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

