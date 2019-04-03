Sogou (SOGO) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

SOGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.87 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sogou has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. Sogou has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sogou had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter worth $186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sogou by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

