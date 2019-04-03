SocialCoin (SOCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,748.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SocialCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SocialCoin has a market cap of $15,359.00 and $7,748.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00015404 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. The official website for SocialCoin is socc.network . SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SocialCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

