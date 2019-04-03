Social Send 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $279.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Social Send has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $533,383.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00021147 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010887 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

