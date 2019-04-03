Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,382,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,922,000 after buying an additional 352,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,373,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,009,000 after buying an additional 182,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,817,000 after buying an additional 515,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,817,000 after buying an additional 515,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,115,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,548,000 after buying an additional 2,004,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma to a “hold wsm” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $51.01 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

WSM traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. 8,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 38.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/smithbridge-asset-management-inc-de-raises-stake-in-williams-sonoma-inc-wsm.html.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.