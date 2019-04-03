Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $6.49 Million Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 3.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 115,500.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after buying an additional 10,213,711 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 20.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.12. 536,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,912. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $177.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $181,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $510,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,535.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,279. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Accenture from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

