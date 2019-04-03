Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $553,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 788.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. 235,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,043. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $71.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2777 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

