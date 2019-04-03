SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) Receives $24.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, FIG Partners started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SMBK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 2,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,946. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.51.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SmartFinancial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 136,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 156,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

