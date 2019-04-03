Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SVKEF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $8.90 on Monday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

