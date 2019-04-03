SINA Corp (SINA) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,874 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of SINA worth $20,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SINA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of SINA by 19.6% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SINA by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.09. SINA Corp has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $102.67.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $573.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.29 million. SINA had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

SINA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SINA in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SINA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

