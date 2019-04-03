Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 16.94%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.69. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

