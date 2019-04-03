Sierra Metals (SMTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.63% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We note that for the year copper prices increased by 5%, while gold prices remained flat. The significant increase in net income was mostly due to a $4.4 million non-cash loss on the distribution of not rated) assets during FY17, as well as a lower non-cash depletion charge in Peru ($10.5 million in FY18 vs. $31.5 million in FY17). The YoY decrease in the non-cash depletion charge was the result of a 134% increase to proven and probable reserves in Sierra’s NI 43-101 that was published during October 2017. We expect Sierra to build upon the solid financial results in FY18 as production is anticipated to grow next year. Successful exploration yields strong results. Sierra continues to aggressively pursue exploration activities at each of its three mines to support future production growth.””

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

SMTS opened at $1.60 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 346,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,932,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 325,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. boosted its position in Sierra Metals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. now owns 84,685,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,282,000 after purchasing an additional 252,485 shares in the last quarter.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

