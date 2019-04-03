Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.03

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.03 and last traded at C$18.83, with a volume of 84501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Monday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.39.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 119.81.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$169.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 585.48%.

WARNING: “Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.03” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/sienna-senior-living-sia-hits-new-12-month-high-at-19-03.html.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.