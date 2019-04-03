Short Interest in TopBuild Corp (BLD) Increases By 66.2%

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,313,673 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the February 28th total of 790,395 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. TopBuild had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $639.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other news, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $659,734.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $860,952.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,929.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,127,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,024,000 after acquiring an additional 123,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 359.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 112,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Short Interest in TopBuild Corp (BLD) Increases By 66.2%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/short-interest-in-topbuild-corp-bld-increases-by-66-2.html.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.