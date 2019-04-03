Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Drops By 14.9%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,071,602 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 136,317,931 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,355,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of EEM opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $48.31.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661,438 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,151.0% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,516,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316,359 shares in the last quarter. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $194,857,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,079.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,767,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,661 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/short-interest-in-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem-drops-by-14-9.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.