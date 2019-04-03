Short Interest in CVS Health Corp (CVS) Rises By 33.6%

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,836,575 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 14,851,537 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,506,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares valued at $27,326,012. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in CVS Health by 788.1% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 81,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 72,445 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in CVS Health by 187.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 50,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

NYSE CVS opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CVS Health has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

