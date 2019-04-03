Shonn D. Stahlecker Sells 8,000 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Stock

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $84,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 484,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE JAG opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 778.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 396.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Shonn D. Stahlecker Sells 8,000 Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/shonn-d-stahlecker-sells-8000-shares-of-jagged-peak-energy-inc-jag-stock.html.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.