SHIELD Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. SHIELD has a market cap of $796,013.00 and approximately $2,073.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,037.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.03377472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.01691333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.85 or 0.05661584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.01393150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00113543 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.01464523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00318508 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00028443 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

