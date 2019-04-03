Shield Therapeutics (STX) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shield Therapeutics PLC (LON:STX)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86). 184,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 48,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

The company has a market cap of $89.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

