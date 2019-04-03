Shearwater Group (SWG) Shares Up 8%

Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG) shot up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.73 ($0.02). 993,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 654,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

Shearwater Group Company Profile (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

