Serco Group (SRP) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 120.73 ($1.58).

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 128.86 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.30 ($1.81).

In related news, insider Roy A. Gardner bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £64,500 ($84,280.67).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

