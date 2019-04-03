Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNH. Wells Fargo & Co raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,746,000 after purchasing an additional 297,136 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 209,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

