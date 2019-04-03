Senior Housing Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SNH)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,332 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,653% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ SNH opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

