Sempra Energy (SRE) Receives $128.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, VP Peter R. Wall sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $117,760.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $289,217.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,876,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,068,000 after purchasing an additional 221,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $653,205,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $127.24 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

