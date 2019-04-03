Select Sands (SNS) Trading 33.3% Higher

Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) shares traded up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 288,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 83,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07.

About Select Sands (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

