Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 3.23. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $362.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Select Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.27.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

