SegWit2x Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One SegWit2x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Graviex and Negocie Coins. During the last week, SegWit2x has traded 92.2% lower against the dollar. SegWit2x has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $477.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SegWit2x alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SegWit2x Coin Profile

SegWit2x is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io . SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X

Buying and Selling SegWit2x

SegWit2x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, HitBTC, YoBit, Negocie Coins and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SegWit2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SegWit2x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.