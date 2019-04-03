Scotiabank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an average rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

