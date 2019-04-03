Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to announce sales of $57.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.61 million and the lowest is $55.80 million. Scorpio Bulkers reported sales of $54.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year sales of $241.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.21 million to $279.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $286.03 million, with estimates ranging from $237.66 million to $393.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $273.47 million, a PE ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after buying an additional 474,263 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,309,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

