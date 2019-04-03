Schneider Electric (SU) PT Set at €60.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.81 ($84.67).

Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

