Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

