Sartorius (SARTF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

SARTF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sartorius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SARTF remained flat at $$151.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 4. Sartorius has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $470.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. Sartorius had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sartorius will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sartorius AG.

