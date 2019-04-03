Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up from $189.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $200.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,307. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $9,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.