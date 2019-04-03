Saia Inc (SAIA) Receives $73.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $84.00 price target on Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other Saia news, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $626,739.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,199.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $128,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,493 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $61.79 on Friday. Saia has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

