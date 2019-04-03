Runners Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (RUNNERS)

Runners (CURRENCY:RUNNERS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Runners has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Runners coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Runners has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Runners is a coin. Runners’ official Twitter account is @RunnersCoin . Runners’ official website is runners.cash

Runners can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

