Royal Gold (RGLD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RGLD. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.61.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $91.46 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 52,558.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,921,000 after acquiring an additional 581,827 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 19.3% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midas Management Corp bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

