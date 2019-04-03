Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 19th

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 54.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

