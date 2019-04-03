Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Receives $14.49 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.49.

Several analysts have commented on RDC shares. Barclays set a $12.00 price objective on Rowan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DNB Markets raised Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC raised Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.37 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 422,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377,403 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rowan Companies stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.52. Rowan Companies has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Rowan Companies had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.